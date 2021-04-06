ERCOT: ‘Weather related’ problems were the biggest reason for power outages during Texas’ winter storm

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., (ERCOT), has released an early report on causes behind the mass generator outages during Texas’ historic Winter Storm Uri back in February.

ERCOT, which controls the flow of power in the state, indicates that the largest cause of outages from Monday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 19 is, unsurprisingly, “weather-related” problems.

The preliminary report, released Tuesday, shows an aggregate of outages and their causes. In addition to total outages, “derates” — or partial outages — are also factored in.

ERCOT says “weather related” outages include frozen equipment, ice accumulation, ice/snow cover, and flooded equipment.

The next biggest reason for outages is listed as “equipment issues,” followed by “fuel limitations,” and finally, “existing outages.”

ERCOT Preliminary Report on Outage CausesDownload

“Equipment issues” include failures or malfunctions not related to the cold weather, ERCOT says.

Meanwhile, the most minimal reasons indicated are “frequency related,” “transmission loss” and “miscellaneous.” Here, “transmission loss,” means a forced outage.

During the storm and in the weeks after, ERCOT gained global attention for management of the events, which resulted in seismic shifts within the council, investigations, state legislature hearings, and calls for an operational overhaul.

In the wake of continued outages, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made investigation into the council an emergency item for the current legislative session.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable.”

With the spotlight bearing down on the council, several board members resigned, many were harshly criticized for being charge of Texas’ power flow while living elsewhere — including outside of the U.S.

Then, on March 3, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness was given a 60-day termination notice by the council’s board of directors, with no specific reason given. While Magness was eligible to receive a severance package of up to $800,000, he announced he would not accept it.

ERCOT says it will give the report to Texas lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 58°

Thursday

92° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 66°

Friday

94° / 61°
Scattered Storm PM
Scattered Storm PM 20% 94° 61°

Saturday

82° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 55°

Sunday

89° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 65°

Monday

90° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 20% 90° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss