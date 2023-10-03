AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ electric grid operator is looking to increase its operating reserves in preparation for winter this year.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, sent a Request for Proposal (RFP) to stakeholders Monday to increase operating reserves to add up to an additional 3,000 megawatts for this winter’s peak load season, per a release from ERCOT.

“Our request to procure capacity in advance of winter is part of our continued commitment to maintain grid reliability and resiliency,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said. “ERCOT is not projecting energy emergency conditions this winter season, but we want to be prepared and ensure all available tools are readily available if needed.”

According to the release, the request was informed by several factors: significant peak load growth since last winter, recent and proposed retirements of dispatchable generation resources and recent extreme winter weather events.

A report determined that if conditions during peak demand hours (early morning during the winter) in the 2023-24 winter season are comparable to peak conditions last winter, the probability of entering into emergency conditions would be higher than ERCOT’s acceptable elevated-risk threshold, according to the release.

The RFP seeks capacity from both dispatchable generation and demand response solutions to cover the period of Dec. 1, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024.

More details can be found in ERCOT’s Market Notice.