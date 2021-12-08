ERCOT, PUC to hold joint briefing on winter grid preps at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission are holding a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to give updates on how they’re preparing the state electric grid for winter conditions.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake and Brad Jones, the interim CEO of ERCOT, are scheduled to speak during the briefing.

The PUC is also set to have a meeting Friday about wholesale changes to the electric market and the grid. Multiple municipalities, including Austin, are submitting a “collective comment” on what they want to see changed. Travis County commissioners also signed on with the comment, which includes five recommendations.

Increase the use of energy efficiency and demand response programs

Value and encourage a diversified resource base to provide a variety of grid benefits and services

Minimize the severity and disproportionate impacts of power outages on different customer types

Consider expanding Texans’ access to reliable electricity by connecting with adjacent grids

Ensure there is a robust and inclusive market redesign stakeholder engagement process

