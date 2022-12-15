AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will now provide a real-time view of ERCOT’s energy generation by resource type, according to a news release.

“The new Fuel Mix dashboard is the latest in a series of improvements to increase public visibility into the operation of the grid,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT vice president of system operations, in the release. “This new dashboard shows real-time data on what generation mix is powering our grid at a given moment.”

At least 246 people died and millions were left in the dark for days when a winter storm plunged the state into freezing temperatures in February 2021. Lawmakers required power generators and electricity providers to prepare their equipment for freezing conditions.

However, Texas utility leaders said they feel confident the state’s power grid will be able to withstand winter weather this year, but they are still keeping an eye on certain extreme conditions outlined in two new reports about power availability and reliability.

The Fuel Mix dashboard can be accessed from the Grid and Market Conditions page via the ERCOT website.