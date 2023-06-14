AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it launched the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service (ECRS), a new daily procured ancillary service.

An ancillary service is an additional tool ERCOT uses to manage uncertainty and variability on the grid.

High summer temperatures have reached Texas, and ERCOT said it expects a high energy demand.

ERCOT said that adding ECRS would support grid reliability and mitigate real-time operational issues to keep supply and demand balanced.

“As summer temperatures begin to rise across Texas and with high demand forecasted, we will continue to use all operational tools available, including implementation of new programs like ECRS,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas.

ERCOT said ECRS is the first daily procured Ancillary Service introduced to the ERCOT market in more than 20 years.