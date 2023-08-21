Editor’s Note: The above video provides tips on what to do if you’re experiencing heat-related illness.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 27 “due to forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand and potential for lower reserves,” according to a press release.

ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand and no action is currently necessary, the release said.

On Sunday, ERCOT set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 85,116 MW. The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on Aug. 10, the release said.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW, ERCOT said.

The 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard, which will update in real-time, shows there’s a possibility of new all-time peak demand records this week, the release said.

ERCOT’s new notification system

For anyone who wants to sign up for grid condition notifications via the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) can visit the ERCOT website.

ERCOT hopes the TXANS system will help increase transparency and trust, ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas previously said.

Understanding ERCOT’s alert levels

ERCOT has several different Energy Emergency Alert levels, or EEAs. After Normal Grid Conditions, the levels are Conservation Alert level, then EEA 1, 2, and 3.

Here’s what the alert levels mean: