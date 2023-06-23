AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch from June 25-June 30 due to forecasted high temperatures, as well as anticipated higher electrical demand, the agency said on Twitter Friday.

Furthermore, ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored on the ERCOT website.

ERCOT has several different Energy Emergency Alert levels, or EEAs. After Normal Grid Conditions, the levels are Conservation Alert level, then EEA 1, 2, and 3.

Anyone who wants to sign up for grid condition notifications via the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) can visit the ERCOT website.