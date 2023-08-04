Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 4, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a Weather Watch to begin Sunday that will last until Monday.

ERCOT said the watch was due to forecasted higher temperatures, anticipated higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal and can be monitored online.

This summer, ERCOT rolled out a new system to communicate grid conditions it calls TXANS — the Texas Advisory and Notification System.

A weather watch is an “earlier (approximately 3-5 days ahead) notification of forecasted significant weather and high demand.” When one is issued, ERCOT recommends people monitor the grid conditions, but it does not indicate an emergency situation (that’s what its emergency alerts do). The next step up is a voluntary conservation notice, which may ask people to use less power if safe to do so.