AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will introduce a new campaign it’s launching to communicate grid conditions.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas will hold a virtual press conference at 10:30 a.m. to present the new campaign ERCOT is launching to “deliver clear and reliable messaging to all Texans around grid operations and conditions.”

There is already a way to check operating reserves and grid conditions online.

In February, ERCOT unveiled a 6-day forecast tool on the Supply and Demand dashboard that provides Texans with an extended view of upcoming grid conditions.

