ERCOT energy emergency issued for second time in three days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in three days, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has declared an Electricity Emergency Alert Level One.

The alert is due to tight reserves. ERCOT is requesting energy conservation through 7 p.m. Thursday.

While the state is experiencing an emergency alert for the second time this week, ERCOT officials say they expected these conditions adding that it’s not an alarming trend at this point in the summer.

An EEA Level One means operating reserves have dropped below 2,300 mega-watts and aren’t expected to recover within 30 minutes. When that happens, grid operators “call on all available power supplies, including power from other grids, if available.”

EEA Level One is the least severe. At EEA Level Three, people can expect rotating outages.

The alert was issued because there was an additional amount of generation on the grid and less wind production. However, ERCOT officials are expecting more wind as the day progresses which will generate more energy.

On a conference call at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, ERCOT says conservation is going in the right direction, but that it’s “a fluid situation, and conditions can change at any time.”

On Tuesday, ERCOT issued an EEA Level One that lasted from around 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Recommendations to public