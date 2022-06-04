AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas tested its automated emergency notification system.

The test was an example of how ERCOT has worked to improve communications since the 2021 Texas power crisis after more than 200 Texans died when the power grid failed amid a winter storm. Millions of Texans were without power, heat and running water during the storm.

Included in the hour-long notification test were temporary changes and notifications to ERCOT’s website, social media pages, mobile app and email list.

ERCOT encouraged people to stay informed by downloading the ERCOT mobile app, subscribing to Grid Emergency Alerts, reviewing ERCOT’s Use of Energy Conservation and viewing the Energy Emergency Alert Communications Matrix.

In July 2021, ERCOT updated its website to improve communications with Texans in case of an emergency. The changes included updates to the homepage and the creation of new pages so customers could find news, events and unplanned outage reports.

“We are also publishing more data sooner – as an example, at the direction of the [Public Utility Commission], we are now publishing unplanned outage data for every operating day during the summer months,” an ERCOT spokesperson said about the July 2021 changes.

Other power companies, including Central Texas Electric Co-Op, continue to communicate with customers through alerts—most recently over Memorial Day weekend.

“We have been asked by our transmission provider to shed electric load in your area. Members will likely see intermittent power interruptions between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. today,” an alert from CTEC stated.