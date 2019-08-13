ERCOT declares energy emergency alert, urges conservation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a heat advisory in effect and Tuesday clocking in as the fifth consecutive day with a high of at least 104°, the group that operates Texas’ electric grid is urging people to conserve energy instead of reaching to turn up the air conditioning.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued an Electricity Emergency Alert Level 1 and said it expected the high temperatures to result in record electricity demand Tuesday.

An EEA Level 1 means operating reserves have dropped below 2,300 mega-watts and aren’t expected to recover within 30 minutes. When that happens, grid operators “call on all available power supplies, including power from other grids, if available.”

EEA Level 1 is the least severe. At EEA Level 3, people can expect rotating outages.

ERCOT is asking people to reduce their electricity use until at least 7 p.m. It suggests people turn thermostats up 2-3 degrees and cook with a microwave or slow cooker instead of an oven or stove during peak hours of 3-7 p.m. People can make sure temperatures are set higher when no one is home. People can also use fans, limit the use of large appliances and close blinds and drapes.

ERCOT says electricity use “typically peaks during sustained periods of above-normal or extreme temperatures, when heat begins to build up over time.”

While KXAN meteorologists say Central Texas can expect a slight reprieve from the heat Wednesday and Thursday with a little rain, it will still be in the triple digits and “scorching heat and dry conditions” will return next week.