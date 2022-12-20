AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texans prepare for the arrival of a “dangerous” cold snap, the leader of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expressed confidence that the power grid could handle the increased demand.

Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s new president and CEO, addressed the board of directors Tuesday morning about the impending cold blast. He said ERCOT is currently forecasting demand for power to reach its peak of 70,000 megawatts Friday morning when temperatures are their coldest across the state.

However, Vegas added, “With all the available resources performing as planned, we have forecasted to have nearly 90,000 megawatts of capacity online for this weekend’s event.”

Chris Coleman, ERCOT’s lead meteorologist, also told the board Tuesday that the expected temperatures from Thursday through Sunday will be warmer than what they were during the deadly Feb. 2021 storm. Plus, he said ERCOT expects there won’t be as much wintry precipitation this weekend.

On Friday, ERCOT said it would be closely monitoring the changing weather conditions as a series of cold fronts approach the state.

“ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates,” the energy provider said.

ERCOT said it issued an Operating Condition Notice that temperatures would meet its criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin/San Antonio and the Dallas/Fort Worth areas between Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26.

According to a release, over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked to implement reforms and increase grid reliability since the deadly winter storm in Feb. 2021.