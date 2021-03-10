ERCOT billing errors now emergency item in Texas Legislature

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The correction of any billing errors related to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is now an emergency legislative item, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday night.

Abbott said the emergency item includes any “inaccurate, excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices.”

Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said ERCOT overcharged companies $16 billion when they failed to lower the price of wholesale electricity on time during February’s winter storm response.

Because ERCOT failed to bring prices back down on time, companies had to buy power in the market at inflated prices.