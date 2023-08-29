AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is asking Texas to conserve energy Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to a “high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.” ERCOT is asking residents to conserve electricity if it is safe for them to do so.

This is the fifth time in six days ERCOT has asked Texans to conserve energy.

The council also expects similar conditions through Wednesday, and asks Texans to “stay tuned for additional communications.”

ERCOT said Tuesday’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation, it said.

ERCOT said it will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through its communications channels.

ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas, or PUCT, echoed ERCOT’s conservation request.

ERCOT said it is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

The council also said it is working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity. ERCOT has also requested Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) enforcement discretion, which allows a generator to extend its service/run-time/operations to help meet demand, if needed, and maintain grid reliability.

Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, ERCOT says it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability, and to check with your local electric provider for more information.