AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board Selection Committee announced Linda Capuano will serve on the board of directors and will join the agency beginning July 1, ERCOT said in a news release.

Capuano is an experienced corporate director and business leader who brings broad commercial, government, and academic experience to the role, having held leadership positions in large and small businesses, startups, universities, and within the U.S. Department of Energy, according to ERCOT.

“We would like to welcome Ms. Capuano to her new role on the ERCOT Board and look forward to working with her on the important work of overseeing a rapidly growing and changing electric grid. Texas is at the forefront of the global energy transition and Linda’s deep energy expertise will be of great value as we continue to strive towards industry leading reliability and efficient markets,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said.

Capuano earned a doctorate degree in materials science and engineering from Stanford, the release said. She is currently a faculty member of Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT’s 11-member board consists of eight directors who are appointed by the State of Texas’ ERCOT Board Selection Committee and who are required by law to not have fiduciary duty or assets in the electricity market for the ERCOT Region, and three ex officio members: the CEO of ERCOT (non-voting), the Public Counsel of the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC), and the Chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) (non-voting). All board members are Texas residents, according to ERCOT.