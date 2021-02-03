ENDANGERED: 12-year-old boy with autism missing from San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio police are looking for a 12-year-old boy with autism last seen Tuesday night. They believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Jarred Maldonado was last seen wearing a black or green T-shirt and blue jeans. He’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer in San Antonio.

If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.