ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An employee was injured after a car crashed into a nursing home in Abilene, Texas, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Willow Springs on the 4900 block of S 7th Street around 3:45 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that a driver turned into the front of the building after going through the grass near a side parking lot.

One employee who was in the lobby of the nursing home when the car drove through was injured and transported to the hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

It’s unknown how many other people were inside the lobby but no other injuries have been reported.

The driver who crashed through the building is also unharmed.

No further information has been released.