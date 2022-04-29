AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is extending emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits through May, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The Texas Health and Human Services commission will provide more than $317.9 million in benefits, which is expected to help around 1.6 million households in the state.

“I’m proud that HHSC is able to give a helping hand to Texas families in need,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “This gives Texans access to fresh produce and other healthy foods to provide nutritious meals for their families.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave HHSC federal approval to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, the governor’s office said in a press release.

The additional allotments should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.

HHSC has supplied more than $6.7 million in benefits to Texans since April 2020.

If you’re in need, you can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or through the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.