Emergency SNAP benefits extended for October

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing additional funds in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for October.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

The almost $294 million in emergency SNAP benefits is the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency October funds are in addition to the more than $4.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

More than 1.4 million Texas households are expected to benefit from the additional funds.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Governor Abbott thanked the USDA for authorizing the “crucial benefits” from the texas households.

These emergency benefits will ensure that Texans can continue to put nutritious food on the table for their families. Governor Greg Abbott

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter expressed his gratitude for the approval of the additional benefits.

We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic. Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter

The additional emergency funds should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.