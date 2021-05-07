Elon Musk: Starship SN15 ‘might try to refly’ soon

Starship SN15 taking off from the Boca Chica launch facility Wednesday, May 5. [Photo Courtesy: Daniel Sanchez Photography]

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Just a few days after Starship Serial Number 15 (SN15) successfully launched and landed at the SpaceX Boca Chica facility, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, hints that they may attempt to re-fly the prototype soon.

The Starship prototype SN15 launched from the SpaceX Boca Chica facility Wednesday afternoon and quickly disappeared into the cloudy atmosphere.

After reaching an approximate altitude of 33,000 feet, the starship descended vertically from the clouds and achieved a historic, successful landing.

Anxious spectators on Isla Blanca Park watched through binoculars and YouTube live streams as small fires at the base of SN15 were put out. After a few minutes, they celebrated and left the park feeling as they just witnessed history.

This landing comes after the previous four high altitude tests ended in explosions.

Prototypes SN8 and SN9 crashed landed after pulling off the maiden “belly flop” maneuver, SN10 landed on the pad and exploded soon after, and SN11 exploded while descending.

As SN15 stands just slightly off-center on the landing pad, CEO of the aerospace company, Elon Musk revealed the potential future plans for the surviving spacecraft.

Screen capture from Twitter where Musk states they may try to relaunch SN15.

In a response to a tweet from tech news aggregate, Teslarati, Musk revealed that SpaceX “might try to refly SN15 soon.”

This would be the first prototype to take off for a second time, bringing the company closer to the ultimate goal of making Starship a fully reusable spacecraft.