Elizabeth Warren’s campaign to launch week-long tour in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is launching a five-city tour in Texas on Monday, one week after finishing third in the Iowa Caucus, NBC News reports.

The Massachusetts Senator’s tour begins in San Antonio, hometown of former presidential candidate Julián Castro. Castro dropped out of the race in early January and joined Warren’s campaign as a surrogate. Castro’s mother, Rosie Castro, a civil rights activist, will headline the event.

The tour will then head to Laredo on Tuesday followed by McAllen on Wednesday. Warren is wrapping up her time in Texas with a visit to Corpus Christi on Thursday, and finally Houston on Friday.

“Latinos, Latinas and Latinx people will play a big role in upcoming elections,” Maria Martinez, Warren’s national Latinx community engagement director, said in a statement. “We understand that historically and under this administration, immigrant communities and communities of color have been under attack.”

The Texas primary is held on Super Tuesday, March 3.