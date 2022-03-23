ELGIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — “This is my home, it’s gone,” Leonard Wilson said in disbelief. “It’s gone.”

Wilson — nearly 70 years old, and living with a disability — truly can’t believe he’s alive.

“Once it [the tornado] hit, I was in the hallway and it blew the bedroom window out, and that’s when it knocked me down in the hallway,” Wilson said. “My bedroom door flew off…and covered me before the ceiling fell down. I was just praying.”

His home has been in his family for generations, originally his mother’s in the 60s. It now stands frail, surrounded by rubble, ruined photo albums, and uprooted trees.

Wilson said he doesn’t have insurance.

“I can’t afford to do this myself, I’m displaced right now,” he said. “American Red Cross came through yesterday to give me somewhere to stay for a couple of nights.”

Governor Greg Abbot made his way to Elgin on Wednesday, conducting another briefing on how the state is helping people after the tornado outbreak.

“There’s all of these volunteer organizations that come together, and they can rebuild homes in a matter of days,” Abbott said. “And we will be tapping into those volunteer organizations, get them here in Elgin and help rebuild homes here, just like they did along the coastline in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.”

Most of the help right now is coming from local officials in each part of the state, and other volunteer organizations—according to Abbott. And he says the state is waiting to see whether the total cost of damages will be high enough for FEMA to step in, offering up federal dollars.

“One thing that we need from people across the entire Bastrop county area across all of Elgin is to provide information about any damages that you and your property have sustained,” said Abbott.

Abbott asks Texas neighbors to report damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Nexstar asked whether the state would tap into the Economic Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund. At the end of last year, it was at more than $11 billion.



“The truth of the matter is, there is no point in the legislature that puts money into any of our budgets in order to be able to do that,” Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said. “One of the reasons I think they don’t is because the volunteer and faith-based organizations respond so quickly, and are able to get out there and help those that are in need.”



While mourning all that’s been lost, Wilson knows rebuilding will take time.

“I was born and raised here,” Wilson said.

Abbott said his emergency declaration for 16 counties has also freed up more resources and funds to help with cleaning up things like debris, and other mess left behind after the storm.