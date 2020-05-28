Elevator, boiler inspections put on hold until at least June, TDLR says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has suspended inspections for elevators and boilers, as well as continuing education requirements, due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the approval of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Inspections for elevators with permits expiring between March-June are temporarily suspended, although TDLR said they’ll respond in the case of an emergency or accident.

Boilers with a certificate of operation that expire from March 13-June 30 won’t result in late fees for owners due to nonrenewal, and owners who request an extension of the internal inspection interval will maintain eligibility for one even if the required inspection hasn’t been performed.

All deadlines in the Elimination of Architectural Barriers Program for any inspections due from March-June will be extended 60 days.

TDLR is also waiving continuing education requirements for those that have licenses expiring from March-June. People still need to submit a renewal application and pay the required fees, then TDLR will will check criminal histories, but people don’t need to complete and agency-required continuing education.

TDLR wants to make clear they aren’t authorized to waive continuing education requirements imposed by any other licensing agency.