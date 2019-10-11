El Paso area superintendent speaks at Texas Gun Sense Fundraiser

by: Kayla Peterman, KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Clint Independent School District Superintendent Juan Martinez was a guest speaker at a Texas Gun Sense fundraiser in Austin Thursday evening.

The youngest victim from the Walmart shooting last summer was a 15 year-old student at Clint ISD.

Martinez says the city is still healing.

“We have a sense of ‘We’re not safe anymore than we used to think,” he says. “One of the safest cities in America. It just feels very different.”

State Senator Jose Rodriguez, of El Paso, was also at the fundraiser.

