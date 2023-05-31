AUSTIN (KXAN) – The makers of specialty license plates in Texas just launched a series of easy-to-remember customizable license plate messages.

My Plates said on May 22 the new 2 Plus 2 Personalized Plate Combinations would feature the combinations of two letters plus two numbers.

The company said buyers could use any combinations from initials, state abbreviations, to favorite schools or teams.

My Plates did warn that “once a combination is gone, it may not ever be available again.”

“We are excited to offer this new series of 2 Plus 2 special personalized license plate combinations to our customers,” said Steve Farrar, CEO of My Plates. “These plates are a great way to express your individuality and make your vehicle stand out from the crowd.”

The license plates are available for purchase online.