East Texas teen’s duct-tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship

HENDERSON, Texas (KXAN) — Cameron Castles bought 20 rolls of duct tape and transformed the sticky, durable material into his tuxedo for his high school’s casino-themed prom. Now, he hopes the hit outfit will also be a lucky one and earn him a $10,000 scholarship.

Since 2012, the company Duck Tape Brand Duct Tape has held a scholarship contest it calls “Stuck at Prom.” The 10 finalists compete for votes for their creations. Anyone can go online and vote for their favorite.

The Henderson High School student spent 50 hours creating the white jacket and pants with black trim, as well as the intricate red and white vest and the King playing card design on the back of the jacket. His belt buckle also features the Duck Brand logo.

“The tux and especially the artwork on the back were extremely difficult and monotonous to make, as the white tape shows more errors and ensuring the symmetry of the double facing design was very strenuous,” Castles wrote in his entry. “At prom, however, many of my peers did not immediately realize that my Tux was made of Duct Tape, much less homemade, which made the whole long endeavor worth it; I don’t think anyone else was as photographed as I was!”

As of Sunday, Castles has more than 5,000 votes. Another competitor from Texas, Nina De La Torre, has more than 8,000 votes. Her dress — a black, white and gold motif with red flowers — and accessories took 14 rolls of tape and 60 hours to make.

Castles graduated in May and if he wins the scholarship, a family member says he hopes to use the money to pay for college and medical school.