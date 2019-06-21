East Texas man arrested, accused of saving and uploading child porn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KXAN) — An East Texas man was arrested Thursday in connection with child pornography, according to a release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office. He now faces five counts of possession of child porn.

The Child Exploitation Unit from Paxton’s office says they received a tip that 66-year-old Walter James Sanders Jr. from Hemphill, Texas was allegedly uploading images of child pornography to the internet. The report came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say, during a search of Sanders’ home they found images of child pornography on a digital storage device. When questioned by authorities, Sanders allegedly admitted to uploading and saving the images.

Multiple digital storage devices were seized from Sanders’ home to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit of Paxton’s office.

Since being established in 2003, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 326 arrests and 580 convictions on child pornography possession charges.