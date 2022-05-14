ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Former Longhorn and NFL player Earl Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange County, Texas, online jail records show.

This comes after a warrant was issued for his arrest late last month in Travis County.

Court records showed Thomas, 33, is charged with violation of a bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months, a third-degree felony.

Orange County is just east of Beaumont along Interstate 10 and the location of Thomas’ hometown of Orange, where he attended school and played at West Orange-Stark High School.

Thomas went on to play for the University of Texas Longhorns from 2007 to 2009.

The safety was then drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, where he became a seven-time Pro Bowler. He’s also a three-time All-Pro and 2014 Super Bowl champ.

Thomas joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In August 2020, the team terminated its contract with Thomas, after he got into a fight with a teammate during practice.

Just last month, ESPN reported Thomas wanted to return to the NFL after being out for two seasons.