AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Dutch royal visit to the Texas Governor’s Mansion Thursday was filled with pleasantries and productive discussion. But it didn’t stop a royal team member from asking about something that’s proved to be a heated topic of discussion, extending beyond U.S. soil.

“There’s one point of concern that I wanted to raise, and that is on the right to safe abortion for women,” the royal team member said. “Obviously, the Netherlands has a strong standpoint in that.”

The Netherlands has less strict abortion laws, allowing a woman to seek abortion care up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason.

The team member directed the question toward Gov. Greg Abbott. This was after Dutch Queen Máxima shared remarks on how beneficial Texas-Netherland relations are for both economies. Queen Máxima asked her team member if she had anything to add.

“I was wondering if we could, maybe partner up as counterparts to see what we can do in that [abortion] stance for Texas,” the Dutch royal team member said.

Abbott was receptive to the question, but kept his response brief.

“One thing we put high importance on here is the safety and health of the mother,” he said. “But the other thing we put importance on is the safety and health of the baby.”

Media members were allowed to record part of the conversation between Queen Máxima and the royal team. However, Abbott’s team let media know ahead of time that there would be a closed-door meeting that they’d have to step out for.

Media were asked to leave the room as the topic of abortion was brought up.