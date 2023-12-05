AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man and two others from Central Texas were sentenced in court for their roles in selling counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and led to the death of an 18-year-old man.

In investigating the 18-year-old’s death, police identified David Lee Jr., 46, and Virginia Zepeda, 43 — both from Austin — and Jackie Lynne Chester, 37, from Taylor, as suppliers of counterfeit oxycodone and other prescription pill tablets, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office all callaborated on this investigation.

During the investigation, Police reviewed video surveillance, which showed the victim walking up to Lee’s vehicle and communicating with Chester. After the victim died, Police found four-and-a-half tablets of counterfeit oxycodone at his residence. Police later found that Lee and Zepeda continued to distribute counter oxycodone adulterated with fentanyl after the 18-year-old’s death.

“These drug dealers knowingly sold several counterfeit pills, each containing incredibly lethal doses of fentanyl, to an unsuspecting victim, tragically leading to the poisoning and death of an 18-year-old,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas.

Lee received a 20-year sentence, Zepeda got 11.25 years, and Chester received a sentence of nine years following the prosecution.

“This is another case in which a young victim leaves behind their loving family and friends while the criminals themselves walk away with the intent to cause more harm. Thanks to our local and federal law enforcement partners, these three will now spend decades off the streets, unable to inflict any further damage in our communities,” Esparza said.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court reported from January to August 2023, there had been 29 overdose deaths in the county, with another 32 deaths pending autopsy and toxicology results.

“It is the goal of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit to arrest and prosecute fentanyl dealers to the fullest extent of the law,” said Mike Gleason, a sheriff for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fentanyl poisonings have increased in central Texas, and we will continue to use all resources available to us, including the DEA and USAO. Task Force members are committed to serving the victims, seeking justice, and providing closure for their families,” he continued.