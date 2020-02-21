Driverless shuttle debuts at Dallas airport, similar to one tested in Austin

DALLAS (KXAN) — A self-driving shuttle dubbed “Emma” is giving people a lift at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The shuttle, which is part of a pilot program, can hold 12 passengers and operates in the south remote parking lot. Its name stands for Easy Mile Mobility Assistant.

The DFW VP of Innovations, Jodie Brinkerhoff, says she envisions the technology being used in other areas of the airport in the future.

“I think the interesting thing about autonomous technology is there’s an application for it across the airport,” Brinkerhoff said. “We have so many people where we need to move people and things. It could be food in the airports. It could be baggage.”

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is in its final month of testing the same self-driving shuttle technology. The pilot program here began in August, and the shuttle takes people from arrivals to the rental car area in Garage One: a distance of about 110 yards.

An employee rides along with the shuttle and is able to help passengers with their bags or stop the shuttle in an emergency.

Once the testing is complete, ABIA will determine if it wants to keep the shuttle.