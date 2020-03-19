Driver License offices closed, expiration dates waived by Texas governor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Driver License Offices across Texas are closed immediately and expiration dates for Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses, and other identification forms have been waived to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will remain open for Commercial Driver License applicants by appointment only, Gov. Abbott’s release stated. DPS offices that provide CDL testing will remain open solely for the purpose of providing initial CDLs.

The suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed, the release says.

“Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Gov. Abbott waived vehicle rules on Monday so that people will not be penalized for not renewing a vehicle’s title or registration. The rules also help people avoid penalties if they don’t renew parking placards for those with disabilities.