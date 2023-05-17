(KXAN) — What do Texas, noted author John Green and Blue Bell have in common? An affinity for Dr. Pepper, it seems.

Blue Bell teased a new flavor in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday, leading to speculation that it has something to do with Dr. Pepper.

While the ice cream company didn’t overtly say it has anything to do with the soda, the video’s caption, which depicted a Dr. Pepper-colored deep red can of soda being poured, did say, “The sound of 23 flavors.”

Dr. Pepper, John Green’s favorite soda company, is a Texas-based company known for having 23 flavors packed into one soda.

Blue Bell is also a Texas-based company, headquartered in Brenham, which is between Austin and Houston.

So, it would make sense for the companies to collaborate, especially considering the love and popularity of ice cream floats. Plus, Whataburger, another Texas company, and Dr. Pepper collaborated earlier this year to release a Dr. Pepper milkshake at the fast food chain.

Blue Bell also tweeted a graphic that reads, “Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor,” on a red background similar to the Dr. Pepper color.

One can only imagine the Blue Bell tweets mean the ice cream and soda companies have shaken hands on a deal to release a new, iconic Texas duo flavor packaged in ice cream cartons.

I scream, you scream, John Green—a self-proclaimed “Dr. Pepper simp” (the man even had a whole chapter in his book ‘The Anthropocene Reviewed‘ dedicated to Diet Dr. Pepper)—probably screams, we all scream for Dr. Pepper ice cream!

We did reach out via Twitter to ask Green for his input on the Blue Bell flavor teaser tweet, but we have yet to hear back.

According to Blue Bell’s Twitter account, the flavor will start selling in stores on Thursday.