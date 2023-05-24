AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety honored those lost in the line of duty throughout the department’s history at the 2023 Peace Officers Memorial Service Tuesday.

The service was held at DPS Headquarters in Austin, with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick serving as guest speaker.



“There are constant reminders that law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect their fellow Texans, and far too often, they make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, according to a DPS press release. “It is a privilege to join the Texas Department of Public Safety, one of the finest police forces in the world, to honor the lives of their fallen Troopers.”

According to the agency, 226 DPS officers have given their lives in the line of duty.

“To the family members with us who have lost a loved one in the line of duty know this: We stand with you,” said Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, according to the release. “Whether your loss was one year ago, five years ago or decades ago, you will always be part of the DPS family, and we will always remember.”

“It is critical for us to come together to honor the men and women who have given their lives to protect and serve,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw, according to the release. “Not only that, but we must continue supporting those mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children who are left behind. DPS will always be there to share our strength and support for them.”