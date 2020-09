DPS shuts down Highway 195 after a deadly crash. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety had identified a man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash back in August.

He is identified as 44-year-old Cotillo Jones-White, from Temple.

The crash happened on Aug. 11 around 2:15 a.m. on northbound TX 195, north of Old 195.