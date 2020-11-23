DPS expanding patrols during Thanksgiving focusing on several initiatives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be more state troopers patrolling Texas roadways this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they’ll be increasing patrols and specifically enforcing multiple initiatives starting Wednesday through Sunday, all as part of the nationwide Operation CARE.

The acronym stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, and troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who don’t observe the Move Over, Slow Down law for emergency vehicles and those who aren’t wearing seat belts as part of the Click It or Ticket initiative.

In addition, troopers will crack down on the following violations:

Speeding

Driving while intoxicated

Driving without insurance

Distracted driving

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

Last year during the holiday weekend, DPS says it issued 59,146 warnings and citations. Here’s a breakdown of some of the violations troopers issued warnings and citations for: