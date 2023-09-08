AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License (DL) Offices will reopen Monday after they were closed for a week due to a system upgrade, a DPS news release said Friday. Online services will also be available, the agency said.

Over the Labor Day weekend, offices closed for a driver’s license system upgrade, the release said. The offices closed Sept. 1 and were scheduled to open Tuesday. However, “a capacity issue caused by the upgrade overloaded the system, and services were unavailable,” according to DPS.

“We understand the frustration the extended upgrade has caused to those customers who had their appointments cancelled this week, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our customer service team is contacting impacted Texans via preferred email or phone to give them priority rebooking as quickly as possible,” the release said.

Offices will extend hours in high-volume areas in order to help with rebooked appointments, according to DPS. Due to this, walk-in service will be very limited or unavailable at most locations as DPS works to serve people impacted by this week.

Anyone who had an appointment canceled Sept. 5-8 and has yet to rebook is asked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance, according to DPS.