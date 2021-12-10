Dozens of Texas women flock to other states as court battle over abortion law continues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “We’ve been very inundated with Texas patients,” said Zack Gingrich-Gaylord of Trust Women clinics.

The group has seen its patients double, saying Texans now make up about 50% of its Kansas location and about 60% of its Oklahoma location.

“We have people who are driving 10 hours one way,” he said. “We see people from as far south as Galveston and Houston and Corpus Christi and, you know, driving all the way across Texas.”

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court ruled to allow lawsuits to move forward in Texas in regard to the law that bans most abortions.

Before Texas’ new abortion law went into effect, Gingrich-Gaylord said their Oklahoma City clinic only saw about five to 10 Texas patients per month. That has since shot up to about 40 per week.

“What’s happening in Wichita is that we’re seeing more Oklahoma patients now who’ve been displaced from Oklahoma by the influx of Texas patients,” Gingrich-Gaylord said.

He said the clinic has brought on about six more doctors set to start in the next month or so and went from two clinic days a week to three or four. They’re also hiring additional support staff.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which consists of clinics in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada, said it has seen a 132% increase in patients from Texas, saying at one center, that increase was 520%.

“The number of people who need abortion care is not diminishing just because Texas is refusing to provide that care for them. It’s still 1,100 people a week that need this care and are not getting it,” said Gingrich-Gaylord.

Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that created a hotline for people to report violations of the Texas Heartbeat Act, said it is not aware of any credible violations.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on KXAN News at 6 p.m.