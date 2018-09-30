Dozens injured in school bus rollover crash near Lampasas airport Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CNN Newsource) [ + - ] Video

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXAN) -- Dozens were injured after a bus carrying fifth grade students from Norman, Oklahoma crashed near the Lampasas airport along Highway 281 on Saturday.

It happened just after 3:15 p.m., Lampasas police say.

The bus was traveling in the rain when it hydroplaned, skidded off the road and rolled over crashing into a fence, a spokesperson with The Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The school bus had 27 people total inside.

No one died, but many were treated for their injuries at the scene and were taken to hospitals nearby.

The school bus was from Norman Public Schools and the 24 students on the bus ranged from 10 to 11-years-old. Two of the adults on the bus were minorly injured but one other person was not.

The Texas Department of Transportation had to close down the highway but it's unclear for how long.

The bus was headed to San Antonio but the cause is still unknown.