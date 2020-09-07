Don’t Mess with Texas campaign calls on famous Texans to stop PPE litter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Don’t Mess with Texas campaign is calling on its famous Texas friends to help stop a growing litter problem around the state.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it’s seeing personal protective equipment, like discarded face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes, on Texas roadways and parking lots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a significant uptick in the amount of PPE litter. Not only is it unsightly, it is also harmful to the environment and a danger to public health,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t Mess with Texas campaign. “When you’re done with your masks, gloves and wipes, do the right thing and dispose of them properly. This simple action helps keep Texas clean and safe.”

To combat the littering problem, famous Texans Matthew McConaughey and George Strait helped out with a new Don’t Mess with Texas public service announcement.

Other famous Texans, Mark Cuban, Eva Longoria, Marsai Martin, Ally Brooke and Brittany Broski, are using their social media channels to remind followers to not litter. The PSAs will air on TV networks, cable channels and digital platforms starting this week, TxDOT says.

Additionally, there are Don’t Mess with Texas cloth face masks available for purchase that are washable, reusable and won’t cause more litter on Texas roadways, TxDOT says.