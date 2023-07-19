AUSTIN (KXAN) — In case you haven’t noticed, the world is currently in a major Barbie era and you don’t want to mess with her!

Barbie, who’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, first stepped on to store shelves in March 1959, according to toymaker Mattel. Over the decades, she’s accumulated quite the wardrobe and built an impressive resume. Her resume includes being a cheerleader, sign language teacher, nurse, President of the United States and even a news reporter.

That’s not all. The dolls added much more to their resume with the addition of dolls to feature different body types, skin tones, different physical abilities and underrepresented careers. There’s also collaborations of the doll for iconic movies, artists and brands.

Here are some of the Barbie dolls KXAN found are inspired by Texas.

University Barbie

University of Texas Barbie (KXAN Photo)

Hook’em horns! Barbie’s got spirit, how about you? University Barbie was a special edition doll released in the 90s. Barbie is wearing a burnt orange and white cheerleading uniform. Texas A&M also got a University Ken doll.

Dallas Cowboys Barbie

“They are often imitated …They are never equaled …They are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!,” the toy description reads. There’s a Barbie collection celebrating “America’s sweethearts.” The doll is dressed in the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit with the iconic fringe and sparkly pom poms. The Barbies were released to the market in 2007 and sold out in 3 days, according to the cheerleaders. Today, they can only be found online.

Western Barbie

“Barbie and her friends like to ride, dance and stamp fun trails in their glitzy Western wear,” the box reads.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Western Barbie and Ken owned by Austin Barbie collector. (KXAN/Will Dupree)

The biggest nod to Texas from Mattel is “Western Barbie.” There have been several editions with the western theme over the years. One doll gave owners the chance to stamp the iconic “B” logo with the spurs on Barbie’s boots. The look has become a staple that it was recreated in one of the scenes in the Barbie film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Are there other Texas-like Barbie’s that we missed? Send them to ReportIt@KXAN.com.

News Reporter Barbie Coverage