AUSTIN (KXAN) — A New York man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegally producing and selling hundreds of thousands of Texas paper license plates in a nationwide scheme netting more than $200 million.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 52-year-old Octavian Ocasio, who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York”, pleaded guilty to using fake car dealerships to generate and sell Texas paper tags without selling any cars.

Ocasio will also have to pay the Texas DMV more than $320,000 in restitution.

Federal officials said the tags were bought and sold online.

“Ocasio was one of several who, for too long, allowed thousands of drivers across the country to ride around with fraudulent paper license plates—all just to save a few dollars. Now, he’ll have to park himself inside a federal prison to pay for his crimes,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Martinez of the FBI.