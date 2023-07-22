BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man caught with child porn told agents that his message “tienes CP?” stood for “caldo de pollo,” documents revealed.

Daniel Robles-Contreras was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to view material containing child pornography that had been transported by foreign commerce, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint, Robles-Contreras, a Mexican resident, attempted to enter the U.S. at the Veterans Port of Entry on Saturday. He was referred for a secondary inspection and was asked for his cell phone. He handed over an iPhone XR and provided the code for it.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer searched his phone and found videos of “prepubescent female children” on the phone. Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations RGV Child Exploitation Task Force responded and confirmed there were over 10 videos of child porn on the phone.

Robles-Contreras was interviewed by agents where he gave consent for agents to go through apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger. According to the complaint, agents asked him about an outgoing message on Telegram that stated “Tienes CP,” which translates to “Do you have CP?”

He told agents “CP” stands for “caldo de pollo,” which translates to chicken soup.

He also claimed that “caldo de pollo” is a code for child porn, but denied knowing the material was on his phone.

Robles-Contreras has a detention hearing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Thursday. He remains held without bond.