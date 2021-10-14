Division of Emergency Management encourages Texans to report storm damage after heavy rain event

Craig Moreau, the chief of Fayette County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department, took photos of rising waters reaching homes and other areas in Fayette County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Texans affected by recent severe weather to report property damages.

TDEM says residents can use the Individual State of Texas Tool (iSTAT) damage surveys to report damage to homes and businesses.

Central Texas was hit by a line of severe storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the most significant rainfall to our area since 2019. Rainfall totaled between 1″ and 8″ across the area, with the highest amounts in Hays, Caldwell and Fayette counties.

Several low water crossings and roads were closed. At the peak of the flooding, more than 100 low water crossings were closed. Several high water rescues also took place in San Marcos.

Information provided through the tool will help emergency management officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

“Collecting information through the iSTAT damage surveys provides critical information to state and local emergency management officials about damage sustained during weather incidents,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd in a press release. “Damage assessments have begun in affected areas, and Texans can help by filling out the survey information, sharing pertinent details and uploading photos to assist in that process.”

“Flooding in major river basins – especially the lower Guadalupe – could linger across much of the mid-Coastal Plains well into next week,” stated TDEM Meteorologist John Honoré in a press release.

Residents can use the tool online by selecting “October Heavy Rain Event.”