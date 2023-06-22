DALLAS (KXAN) – The State Fair of Texas Wednesday released the list of new attractions, entertainers and weekend rodeos for the 2023 State Fair.

The fair will start on Friday, Sept. 29, and run through Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to the announcement, fairgoers will see a “Dinosaurs at the Lagoon” exhibit with 10 life-sized dinosaurs found in Texas and a kids’ play area. The fair said photo opportunities will be available with a 57-foot-tall Alamosaurus.

The Fringe Stage will offer a water balloon fight with the Acrobuffos, a contortionist named Sara Twister and husband-and-wife acrobats Street Circus, the fair said.

Soap Bubble Circus will perform “Guinness World Record-breaking feats of bubble-ology” at Oak Farms Theater, according to the fair.

According to the fair, holiday decoration ideas will be available at the Home for Holidays Christmas decor showcase.

The State Fair of Texas Rodeo happens every weekend during the fair. Here’s a look at the lineup:

2023 State Fair of Texas Rodeo Lineup (Courtesy: State Fair of Texas)

Fair organizers said one exhibit inside the Hall of State focuses on Texas Tech’s first 100 years and the second exhibit will show off the Texas Rangers’ “200 years service to the people of the Lone Star State.”

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University kick off at 6 p.m.

The AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas returns for the 94th showdown at the Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Fair organizers said more than 90 acts will perform on three live music stages. The Chevrolet Main Stage will host headlining performances including CeeLo Green and Bowling for Soup. The Bud Light Stage and Yuengling Stage will highlight local and regional acts on the rise. The Yuengling Stage will also feature live stand-up as part of Deep Fried Comedy on Friday nights.

Get tickets and view details about the fair online.