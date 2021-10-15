Dept. of Justice to ask U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas abortion law

People participating in the Houston Women’s March against Texas abortion ban listen to speakers at City Hall Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The Department of Justice is planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas’ controversial abortion law after a federal appeals court rejected its latest attempt to strike it down.

The Supreme Court previously allowed the state to move ahead with the law, which banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

A federal judge had issued an order suspending the law on Oct. 6, but the Fifth U.S. Court of Appeals granted the state’s request to set aside the order and allow the law to resume while the appeal was being reviewed.

The court issued a decision on Thursday that keeps the law in place.

On Friday, a DOJ spokesperson said the Justice Department intends to take the law to the Supreme Court, according to NBC News.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

