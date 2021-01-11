Demonstrators call for Texas AG Ken Paxton to resign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Demonstrators called for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to resign Monday.

They gathered outside his office on West 15th Street, demanding that if Paxton doesn’t resign, he should be impeached under Article 15 of the Texas Constitution.

Representatives from the Texas Office of Public Citizen, Texas Campaign for the Environment and ACLU of Texas all attended.

In a press release, the demonstrators said Paxton is “criminally and morally unfit” for his role.

Paxton was in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday along with his wife, Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton. He spoke at President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally hours before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Demonstrators said his speech at the rally helped feed white supremacists at the riots.