Democrats cancel Central Texas events after Trump supporters surround, follow Biden bus on I-35

Central Texas (KXAN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly harassed a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus as it traveled through Central Texas on Friday, according to local Democratic activists.

Videos and photos posted on social media show a long line of vehicles flying Trump flags trailing the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin on I-35. In some images, the bus appears to be boxed in by the vehicles.

Some members of the Texas Democrats’ campaign say that a Biden-Harris staffer’s car was hit during the incident.

As a result of the incident, campaign events in Austin and Pflugerville were canceled.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, tweeted that Trump supporters followed the bus in an attempt to intimidate Biden voters.

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” she added.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

The Texas Democratic Party said that some of the vehicles pulled in front of the bus and slowed down to try to bring it to a stop on the highway.

Law enforcement responded to the incident and helped the bus reach its destination, the party said. However, the campaign then decided to cancel an event at the Texas AFL-CIO parking lot in Austin later that day.

In a Twitter thread, historian Eric Cervini, who said he traveled to Texas to help the Biden-Harris campaign, said the Trump supporters waited on I-35 to “ambush” the bus.

Rep. Sheryl Cole, the incumbent candidate for District 46, wrote on Facebook that a campaign event had to be canceled after the incident.

“This is a first for me, but we unfortunately just had to cancel the joint campaign event in Pflugerville due to security reasons,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, Pro-Trump protesters have escalated things well beyond safe limits, and we cannot risk the safety and security of anyone involved.

“Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event and now have to miss out,” she added.

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Tariq Thowfeek, Biden for President Texas communications director, said in a statement that Trump supporters put “our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way.”

“To the Texans who disrupted our events: We’ll see you on November 3rd,” he added.

As of Saturday morning, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

KXAN has contacted the Department of Public Safety and the Texas GOP and will update this story if they respond.