AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Technologies confirmed to KXAN Tuesday it has eliminated some jobs within the company.

“Some members of our sales team will leave the company,” a Dell Technologies spokesperson said.

“We’re always assessing our business to remain competitive and ensure we’re set up to deliver the best innovation, value and service to our customers and partners. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’ll support those impacted as they transition to their next opportunity,” the spokesperson said.

Dell Technologies didn’t elaborate on how many employees are leaving.

Austin and Round Rock are home to one of Dell’s five global offices, and the Austin Business Journal reports Dell as Austin’s second largest employer.

In February, Bloomberg reported Dell Technologies cut over 6,000 jobs due to “market conditions.”

In March, the Austin Business Journal reported the Austin job market remained mostly insulated from issues despite widespread layoffs in the tech sector. Several other tech giants, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, announced layoffs earlier this year.

